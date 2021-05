BOSTON (State House News Service) - After winning $1,000 on a scratch ticket recently, a Blackstone woman did something that no other Massachusetts Lottery player had done before -- she scanned the winning ticket with her smartphone, submitted a claim through the Lottery's app and got her winnings deposited directly into her account, all without having to leave her home.

"It was just so simple," Elaine Tellstone said. "It took less than five minutes to scan my ticket and submit my claim. Depending on traffic and how many people were in line, it would've taken about two hours out of my day to claim my prize in person in Worcester."