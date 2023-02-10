SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department has announced that College Highway is closed due to a water main break.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, College Highway is closed between East Street and High Street due to a water main break Thursday night. It is being advised to avoid that area and to use High Street to get around.

At 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, the water department shut off the water main on College Highway. There is currently no estimated time on when repairs will be completed and when the road will be back open.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.