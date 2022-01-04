Water main break on Commonwealth Ave near UMass Amherst campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working on a water main break on Commonwealth Avenue in the area of Campus Center Way in Amherst.
According to a report from the Umass Amherst Police Department, drivers are asked to use caution in this area.
