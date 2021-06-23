Water main break on Elm Street in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in Hatfield left some neighbors without water Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Public Works said they were called to Elm street near Pine Edge Way around noon. The DPW told 22News construction was happening when someone hit an unmarked watermain line.

Neighbors said they saw water spilling out onto the street. Shortly after that, the water was shut off to the surrounding area.

Crews are working to repair the water main break, getting to the line to fix the problem. 22News put a call out to DPW for an update but have not yet heard back.