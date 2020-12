EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Easthampton on working on a water main break on Union Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, a water main break in the area of 41 Union Street also known as Route 141 is closed to traffic between Cottage Street and Main Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and look for an alternative route, traffic is being detoured to Payson Avenue and Park Street.