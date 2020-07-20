Water quality tests for Fort River in Belchertown to begin this month

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A group advocating for protecting the Fort River, and the habitat surrounding the 15-mile long tributary of the Connecticut River, is beginning water quality tests this month.

The Fort River Watershed Association recently started drawing samples from the river at Amethyst Brook Conservation Area on Pelham Road in Belchertown and at Groff Park on Mill Lane so the bacteria levels can be assessed.

The test are being coordinated with the Connecticut River Conservancy’s water quality program.

Data from the tests will be posted on the “Is It Clean” database. The data can be found here.