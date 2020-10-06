Water restriction lifted in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-essential water restrictions are lifted in Easthampton, but residents are being asked to continue to help conserve water.

The mandate was implemented in June and continued through September to help conserve water and to protect streamflow for aquatic life during the below normal rainfall

The City of Easthampton is asking the community to continue to be mindful of non-essential water consumption such as irrigation of lawns with sprinklers, washing vehicles, and even washing exterior building surfaces, like driveways or sidewalks.

According to a news release from the city of Easthampton Department of Public Works, the water supply system is regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. MassDEP requires that a water use restriction be implemented when streamflow in the Connecticut River drops below a certain quantity of flow (7,742 cubic feet per second in May & June or 3,580 cubic feet per second during July, Aug, & Sept.) for a 3-day period.

These flow levels were established to help protect fish spawning and rearing habitat during the spring and summer months. The water use restriction can be lifted when flow rises above these levels for seven consecutive days. The City must also implement a restriction whenever a Drought Advisory is declared by the Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force.