Water restrictions in place for Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-essential water restrictions are being implemented in Easthampton and will be effective immediately.

The mandate is needed to help conserve water and to protect streamflow for aquatic life during the hot summer season.

Some examples of non-essential water use are irrigation of lawns with sprinklers, washing vehicles, and even washing exterior building surfaces, like driveways or sidewalks.

The following water uses are limited to one day per week before 9:00 a.m. or after 5:00 p.m.

Irrigation of lawns except by means of handheld hose

Washing of vehicles, other than by commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety

Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks

Production of food and watering of livestock is exempt from this restriction

The City of Easthampton will notify the public when the water restriction is lifted. Any person found violating this water use restriction may be subject to fines.

According to a news release from the city of Easthampton Department of Public Works, the water supply system is regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. MassDEP requires that a water use restriction be implemented when streamflow in the Connecticut River drops below a certain quantity of flow (7,742 cubic feet per second in May & June or 3,580 cubic feet per second during July, Aug, & Sept.) for a 3-day period.

These flow levels were established to help protect fish spawning and rearing habitat during the spring and summer months. The water use restriction can be lifted when flow rises above these levels for seven consecutive days. The City must also implement a restriction whenever a Drought Advisory is declared by the Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force.

Residents are advised to follow watering schedules implemented by their town.

