Water-use restrictions issued for Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Friday morning, water restrictions have been put into place for Northampton residents.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the restrictions are being put into place to ensure a sustainable water supply and protect the stream flow for aquatic life.

The city is asking residents to limit their daily use. Additionally, residents will not be able to use water for non-essential outdoor activities.

The following activities are banned during the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

Use of irrigation systems to water lawns, gardens, flowers, and ornamental plant.

Washing of vehicles, other than by commercial car wash

Washing of exterior buildings surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, preservatives, stucco, pavement, or cement

Residents will be allowed to use a hand-held hose to water plans during the restricted use, and will be allowed to use water as needed to apply paint.

Those who are caught violating the water restrictions can be fined $100 for their first offense and $200 for any offense after that.

Water restrictions are implemented in the city when the water supply flow in the Mill River drops below a certain level for a three-day period. Water restrictions will be lifted when the stream rises above the level for seven days in a row.