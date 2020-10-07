Way Finders offering financial assistance to renters, homeowners struggling during the pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization is offering emergency financial assistance to renters and homeowners who are struggling with paying bills during the pandemic.

The current Massachusetts eviction moratorium is set to expire on October 17th. Way Finders is offering assistance to those who may need it. They currently provide up to $4,000 per family in assistance for COVID-19 related housing needs.

Way Finders assists with rent, mortgage, utilities, security-deposits and move-in costs including furniture. They’ve received more funding from the state during the COVID-19 pandemic so that they can help more families. Now they can assist a household of four with an income of up to $68,000 a year.

Keith Fairey, CEO of Way Finders, told 22News, “Year over year we’re seeing over 600 percent greater demand than we’ve ever seen, than we’ve seen last year at this time. And we expect that to grow as we get into the heating season and anything else that’s going to cause more expense to families. Especially during a time of great economic crisis.”

They’re offering their services virtually on their website, by phone if you do not have internet access and in-person assistance if necessary in Springfield, Holyoke and Northampton.

Way Finders is also in discussion to raise their assistance amount from $4,000 to $10,000.