Webs yarn store in Northampton sold to new owners

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular yarn store in Northampton named ‘Webs’ has been recently sold to new ownership.

The owners Kathy and Steve Elkins have kept the business in the family for more than 40 years and want their customers to know Webs is not going anywhere and will remain in Northampton.

The Elkins family is calling this transaction a partnership with Lovecraft’s a national retailer of craft supplies. Webs in Northampton will keep its original name and overall look and customers shouldn’t be worried at all.

“Webs’ will still be webs’ I think any change that happens will not be customer or consumer-facing. It will be system improvements and things of that nature. Our commitment to local customers hasn’t changed and our commitment to our national and international customers hasn’t changed,” said the Elkins owners.

Elkins added that their store’s inventory will more or less remain the same. Free shipping will still remain as well for purchases more than $65.