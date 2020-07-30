Wednesday night storm brings trees, power lines down in western Massachusetts

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong winds down trees and power lines around western Massachusetts overnight.

A line of trees in Granby was taken down. 22News crews captured some of the damage in the video above. The wind also brought down power lines in the area.

South Hadley also saw significant damage with downed trees blocking off the high school, reducing traffic on Lyman street to one lane.

