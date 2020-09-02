Welcome Amherst Police K9 Winston

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Police Department’s new police dog has been named Winston.

The police department asked the community last week to help pick out a name for their new canine. and received more than 6,000 votes for Winston, Otis, Milo or Ollie.

Winston, the chocolate English Labrador Retriever, will be sworn in on September 10 at the Amherst Police Department.

According to a news release from the Amherst Police Department, Chief Scott Livingstone says Winston was a donation by breeders Peggi and Dave Brogan of Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire.

“It is my belief that a comfort dog is an invaluable tool for fostering positive interactive between the department and the community we serve. The canine will be integrated into established community outreach initiatives, assist with sensitive case investigations, critical incidents debriefs and provide a positive presence within the department. We are grateful for the generosity of Boonefield Labradors and are eager to get this new and exciting program started.” CHIEF OF POLICE SCOTT LIVINGSTONE

