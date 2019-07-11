“Welcoming Community” ordinance passed in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s City Council has passed an ordinance to protect undocumented immigrants in the city.

The council unanimously voted Wednesday to pass the Welcoming Community Trust Ordinance. The legislation, introduced by two councilors back in February, prevents local authorities from reviewing residents’ immigration status, unless required by state or federal law.

Councilor Peg Coniff, one of the two councilors who proposed the ordinance, said back in February that it is similar to policies and procedures that the city’s police department already has in place.

The cities of Springfield, Holyoke, and Northampton have all passed similar ordinances.

