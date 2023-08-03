National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday that a positive sample of West Nile Virus (WNV) was detected from mosquitoes in the towns of Hadley and South Hadley last week.

The sample tested positive for WNV on Friday. Despite the latest testing, the risk level of the virus remains low in Hadley and South Hadley.

The Hadley Board of Health says you can protect yourself from mosquito bites by doing the following:

Use insect repellents any time you are outdoors

Wear long-sleeved clothing

Schedule outdoor activities to avoid the hours from dusk to dawn during peak mosquito season

Repair damaged window and door screens

Remove standing water from the areas around your home

The Department of Public Health conducts EEE and WNV testing in mosquitos across the state weekly. So far this year in Massachusetts, there have been zero human or animal cases of EEE or WNV.