GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.

Granby Police said around 10:40 p.m. officers were called to the accident on Amherst Road (Route 116) near the intersection of Granby Heights for a two-car accident where at least one person was seriously injured.

The man injured was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died due to his injuries. The driver that died has been identified as 28-year-old Ryan Kennedy of West Springfield.

Granby Police along with the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the accident.