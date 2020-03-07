Breaking News
Western Area Massachusetts Dietetic Association holds 5-k fundraiser

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 people gathered in Northampton’s Look Park to run or walk the USA Track and Field certified 5-K course.

All money raised at the 27th annual association’s 5-K benefits the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Several people, including Umass student Lana Sadok, supported the runners and walkers on their last leg of the race.

Sadok told 22News, “It’s really important to keep the positivity up and keep the energy in the runners to make sure they finish the race strong and I think it’s cool to meet so many different people who share the interest in exercising and eating well. ”

Aside from the running and walking, the event also featured an interactive health fair and food provided by local businesses.

