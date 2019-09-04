Western Mass immigrant rights leaders to testify to win driver’s license for all

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Immigrant leaders and allies from Western Mass. will be going to Boston to demand a bill that will give undocumented immigrants a chance to receive a standard license Wednesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the PV’s workers center, the first stop of the bus will be at 7:00 a.m. at the Brightwood Health Clinic in Springfield.

The second bus stop will take place at 7:30 a.m. at Sheldon Field Park in Northampton.

If passed, this bill will allow all qualified state residents for a Massachusetts driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

“It’s very important to our community that this bill be passed, because it’s a necessity and a right for all of us to have access to the same rights. It’s crucial that we as immigrants be able to drive without fear, and with a greater sense of security. We want to win drivers’ licenses now!” Claudia Rosales , PVWC Springfield immigrant leader







