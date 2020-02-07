7th annual western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Inductions 2020 to be held in Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -The seventh annual Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will take place in Hadley Friday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at the Hadley Farms Meeting House at 41 Russell Street in Hadley and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer will emcee the event.

This year’s banquet is hosted by the Valley Blue Sox and presented by Westfield Bank.

The following is a list of the Class of 2020 inductees:

Peter Bergeron -Montreal Expos Outfielder 1999-2004

Harry Dalton- General Manager of the Orioles, Angles & Brewers

Dan Genovese- Founder of the Westfield Wheelmen Baseball League

Kevin McGurk- Representing the umpiring community & Tri-County Baseball

Steven ‘Turk’ Wendell- Played for the Braves, Cubs & Mets 1993-2004

1979 Chicopee Comprehensive High School Baseball Team- State Champions

The Ryan Doyle Courage Award will be presented to the Doyle family as a remembrance of Ryan Doyle who was a courageous and gifted Minnechaug Regional High School student-athlete.