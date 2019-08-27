Western Massachusetts colleges welcoming students back this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a busy week in western Massachusetts, with many schools back in session, and beginning Tuesday, college students head back to campus too.

Amherst College starts moving students in on Tuesday and kids will be returning to campus in our area until Sunday. Most campuses are still quiet for now.

All this week, thousands of students and some of their parents will be packing up and heading to the Pioneer Valley for the fall semester.

“We’re here for move-in day at Amherst,” said Alane Freund of California. “We’ve been buying a lot of stuff at various tag sales and flea markets and target. Getting everything washed up and ready. We move him in tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., and then we fly out on Wednesday.”

Amherst College will have some of the first students to arrive Tuesday, while most Smith, Mount Holyoke, and Hampshire students will move-in Friday. At UMass, students will move in from Friday through Sunday.

With 14,000 students moving in at UMass alone, the campus said to expect quite a bit of traffic on and around campus. They’ve posted maps, showing where the busiest backups will be throughout the weekend.

You’ll also be seeing an increase in foot traffic and may want to keep an eye out for crosswalks. Businesses said they see a bit of a boost with kids back in town, particularly during move-in weekend, like at Joe’s in Northampton not too far from Smith.

“A lot of people moving into the colleges, like this past weekend that are bringing their families in because their students have discovered Joe’s during the school year and bring their families in to eat,” said Sara Charrette at Joe’s Café. “So saw a little bit of that starting this weekend.”

Again, keep in mind that with UMass, move-in areas around the campus are expected to be impacted by traffic including North and East Pleasant streets.