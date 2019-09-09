Western Massachusetts communities taking action against EEE

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of communities in Massachusetts are taking action, as the risk for EEE intensifies.

Bug spray is one thing that can help you avoid getting EEE. Around the state, 28 areas are showing critical risk, while 37 are at high risk for EEE.

Granby’s risk level was raised to ‘critical’ last week after a horse was confirmed with the mosquito-borne virus.

EEE is rare, and only about four to five percent of those infected contract the disease. There is no vaccine and about a third of people who get EEE die.

The total number of human cases of EEE this year in Massachusetts is now at seven. One woman from Fairhaven died.

Symptoms include headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting.

22News spoke to Joyce Smith from Granby, who has some concerns after hearing about an infected animal, “I have to be honest, I’m a huge animal lover and anytime a story comes up that includes an animal, I become very concerned for the animal.”

There is no word on the current condition of the horse that was infected.

Granby is on high alert, restricting outdoor events between the hours of dusk and dawn.

Granby public schools are also taking action. There will be no outdoor activities there past dusk.