NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Local Farmer Appreciation Party is being held Wednesday night honoring western Massachusetts farmers.

All western Massachusetts farmers who applied for a Local Farmer Award will be celebrated at an appreciation party at the Smith College Campus Center on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation (HGCF). HGCF in partnership with the Big Y has given more than 474 awards of up to $2,500 for farm infrastructure improvements since 2015.

The party reinforces that farmers’ presence and their ongoing productivity are very important to the region. There will be networking, food, and ten farmers will be selected to share “Stories from the Farm”. For each story, a farmer will receive $200.

Also, HGCF will be purchasing $50 worth of farm products from farmers that will be used to create different “Harvest Swap” bags for the attendees. There will be over 130 farmers, funders, and friends of the Local Farmer Awards at the event.

The event will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith College. The “Stories for the Farm” begins at 6:00 p.m.