Western Massachusetts native featured in NY Dog Film Festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – He was a producer at 22News before becoming a documentary filmmaker. Now, Mike Bulda’s work is being featured through dozens of theaters across the country in the New York Dog Film Festival.

The short film is aimed at raising awareness for the large population of homeless dogs in Aruba

and the efforts to rescue them. It’s called: “It Takes an Island: Saving the Aruba Cunucu Street Dog.”

Mike says he and his wife, who helped out, became aware of the problem when they went on vacation there. He says Aruba is about the size of Martha’s Vineyard, but it’s estimated to have 20,000 homeless dogs.

At the time, just one animal shelter. It’s an issue he’s glad to shine a spotlight on.

Bulda said, “It’s great. It’s a little bit I can do and my wife Linda helped me to bring awareness to help out shelters and volunteers.”

The New York Dog Film festival usually involves a tour of several independent movie theaters across the country, but they couldn’t do that this year because of the pandemic.

Instead they’re offering it virtually, part of the proceeds will go to help the Berkshire Humane Society.

