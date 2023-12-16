NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza continue locally as the war between Israel and Hamas carries on. This Saturday may have been the most visible action of protest and demonstration calling for a ceasefire throughout all of western Massachusetts since the war began a few months ago.

Beginning at 6 a.m. in Northampton, unified voices marched through the Pioneer Valley to call for a permanent ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. The walk lasted 25 miles, symbolizing the length of Gaza, and for over 12 hours over 600 people that either marched the whole way, or a portion of it. They made their voice heard with signs, chants, songs, and prayers.

“We have people of all identities present today, and we’re all coming together for the shared purpose of calling for true peace through diplomatic solutions,” expressed Kaia Jackson, the Ceasefire Organizer.

As these hundreds of people continued to walk on the streets of western Massachusetts, they hope that their voices were heard to both stand up for the living and fight for those that have died as they believe that military action is not the answer.

Ismail Asaad, a Palestinian-American currently living in Leyden spoke to 22News about why he is marching alongside everyone else, and what message he hopes to get across to policy makers both here in Massachusetts and the country as a whole, “To tell the American Government what is happening is not the solution. We need a better solution. Wars make more hatred, and make more pain, and more suffering for people. We need peace.”

The march came to a conclusion with a vigil outside of Senators Warren and Markey’s Springfield offices. Two politicians these demonstrators hope to send a powerful message to.