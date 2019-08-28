Western Massachusetts students, teachers prepare for the first day of school

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After a summer of sleeping in, it will be an early start for kids waking up for the first day of school.

We asked Poppy Kilmer, a soon to be second-grader, how early she would have to be up for the first day. She said, “Early!”

In Amherst, kids had a first-day celebration before the start of the school year. As kids are packing up their backpacks and picking out their outfits for the first day of school, there were still some mixed emotions.

One kindergartner told 22News, “My grandma got me new clothes. I think I’m going to wear that. I’m nervous.”

Kilmer said, “I’m gonna be in second grade. I know who my teacher is going to be. I’m scared and excited.”

Just as the students are getting ready, so are the teachers. Over at Northampton High School, technology teacher Jeromie Whalen was getting his classroom ready.

Whalen said, “I have over 40 computers in my lab alone, so just standardizing those computers takes time. And we got some new software that I’m really excited about. So just getting the equipment ready, getting the software ready.”

And it turns out, the teachers get a little nervous for the first day too. Whalen said, “So the first day of school, you always have a little bit of anxiety. But once that first bell rings and the students start coming around, you can’t help but have a smile on your face.”

Local police departments are reminding drivers they need to stop for school buses and slow down in school zones.