Western Massachusetts welcomes NYC children for summer fun

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Committee welcomes New York City children through the Fresh Air Fund in Northampton Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Fresh Air children ages, seven to 18 will stay with volunteer host families in South Hadley, Marlboro, and East Longmeadow.

Some children are leaving home for the first time, while others are returning to visit the same host families for consecutive summers.

A Fresh Air summer entails running barefoot in the backyard, riding bikes down country roads, learning to swim, catching fireflies, building sandcastles on the beach, and making new friends.

Since 1877, more than 1.8 million children from low-income communities have experienced free summer fun because of the Fresh Air Fund.

