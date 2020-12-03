Westfield nurse to receive COVID-19 Hero Award for Innovation

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – When people describe Nurse Tim Moran at VA Central Western Massachusetts, they say he is nothing short of a hero.

“I like doing things for other people. I’m a servant. I’m a servant and I’ll always be a servant and I think that’s my role,” he told 22News.

With veterans isolated for months in the Community Living Center, it reminded Nurse Moran of his time in the Navy, and how those letters from home meant the world. That’s how he came up with Operation Mail Call, bringing letters to his patients. The response, coming from Illinois and Arizona.

“One of the veterans was super excited and couldn’t understand why people were sending him letters that didn’t even know him,” said Moran.

With hundreds of letters arriving, it gained enough attention to become a national program.

“I had one good idea but it was followed up by thousands of acts of kindness and love by people that I don’t know. So it’s a very humbling experience,” he said.

Moran’s boss, Marie Robinson-McLaughlin, took note. Putting him up for the national award.

“He’s a person who is going to continue to do the good for every veteran,” she said. “Not just for veterans but anyone that he can help.”

Even when Moran was doing a VA medical deployment to a COVID-19 hotspot in Belmont,

he was still able to keep the letter writing campaign going. He will be honored with a virtual ceremony Thursday.