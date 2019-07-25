Westfield State Dining receives Bronze Award in 2019 Nutrition contest

Westfield State Dining’s Lauren Smith, RD LDN, and Executive Chef Mary Reilly accept a 2019 Nutrition Award at the NACUFS conference in Denver, July 10-13.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State Dining received a Bronze Award in the ‘Best Local Foods Recipe’ category of the National Association of College and University Food Services 2019 Nutrition Awards contest.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Westfield State Dining submitted a ‘black bean wheat berry burger‘ recipe which was the highlight during their National Nutrition Month for the contest.

Contestants were required to use at least three local ingredients and a wide appeal to guests with an essay describing the ingredients, the University’s relationship with local producers, its promotion of local food efforts to customers, pictures or video, a nutritional analysis of the finished recipe, and customer feedback.

“We are excited to bring this award back to Westfield State University and to be recognized nationally for our efforts in nutrition and sustainability. This award highlights our commitment to partnering with local vendors and farms to support the local and regional food system.” Director of Dining Services Andrew Mankus

Each contestant was evaluated on the quality of the essay, the original recipe, creativity and marketing, and customer feedback.