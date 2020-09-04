Westhampton residents concerned after town listed as high-risk COVID-19 area

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Westhampton has been added to the red category for COVID-19 spread based off of new data from the state.

According to the weekly updated COVID-19 risk map, Westhampton is considered a high risk for the spread of COVID-19.

The town is currently the only community in western Massachusetts to be in the red with five positive cases in the last 14 days. 22News spoke with Southampton resident Benjamin Adams, who goes to school in Westhampton and is worried about the latest data.

He said, “It is a little scarier regarding the fact that you can get sick anytime. Honestly, I’m comforted by the thought that next year will be better.”

There are currently eight total Massachusetts communities in the red category. The majority of them are in eastern Massachusetts.