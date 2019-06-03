Westhampton residents vote to approve public safety complex, prohibit pot sales

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new public safety complex was voted on in Westhampton over the weekend.

Residents voted on whether to change the town’s bylaws to allow for recreational marijuana sales and on a Proposition 2.5 override to fund an engineering design for a new public safety complex.

The safety complex was approved by residents on Saturday. The town will spend $236,000 for a new public safety complex at 48 Stage Road.

Voters also approved ballot Question 1, prohibiting recreational marijuana establishments in the town.

There is no word on when construction will start on the new safety complex.

