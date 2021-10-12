Westhampton trail map developed to encourage exercise

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Westhampton has a new trail map for the community to take advantage of walking routes.

The map was funded by the Healthy Aging grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to support people of all ages and abilities in the form of exercise. It was created in collaboration with Healthy Hampshire and Hilltown Community Development.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hilltown Community Development, the walking trails feature historical, cultural and ecological points of interest that range from easy to challenging terrain. The map brochure includes 13 routes that have following descriptions:

Easy:

North Road to Chesterfield Road

South Road

Mine Road

Moderate:

Turkey Hill Road

Stage Road

Greenberg Trail

Lynes Woods Trail

Four Roads Loop

Lyman Road South

Edwards Road* (moderate/challenging)

Challenging:

Reservoir Road Extension

Tob Hill Road

Town Common to North Road

Edwards Road* (moderate/challenging)



Additional walking maps are available for Blandford, Chesterfield, Chester, Cummington, Goshen, Huntington and Worthington. The maps for Westhampton are available at the Westhampton Public Library and other town locations.

Library Director Meaghan Schwelm says, “People are really excited about the maps. I’ve heard people say that they’ve ‘been meaning to get out walking more.'”

At Westhampton Elementary School, second grade teacher Amanda Faro has incorporated the maps into her curriculum. Faro notes, “The maps are ideal for children to begin learning basic map reading skills, with the added bonus of using an area and landmarks that are familiar to them. Kids will get excited to see their school, the library and some of their other favorite spots on the maps, and the suggested walking routes are a great way to engage families in the work we are doing in the classroom.”