SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – March On Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels, and local communities are teaming up with lawmakers to deliver meals to vulnerable seniors.

This Meals on Wheels service at the WestMass Eldercare in Holyoke started on Monday. It’s part of their March for Meals Community Champions celebration.

Local lawmakers are helping give back, one meal at a time, and on Wednesday, State representative Dan Carey came down to deliver meals in South Hadley. The goal is to join forces and provide millions of seniors with essential services to help them remain healthier through a variety of meal plans delivered right to their door.

This Meals on Wheels service delivers over 1,200 meals every single day to seven local communities. But this isn’t just a meal delivery service, it’s a one-on-one interaction with the community and many people look forward to it every day.

“Oh, she’s the highlight of my day I see Jessica come up the stairs I open the door and say come right on in. I’m sure I’m not alone there are a lot of people that can’t get out. I can’t walk very far so having a meal coming like this is great,” said David Komorowski of South Hadley.

Senior hunger and isolation are problems that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. The March for Meals Campaign hopes to rally support, participation, and care for those who need it most in our communities.