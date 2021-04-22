Westover Golf Course in Granby closed due to storm damage

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Golf Course in Granby will be closed until Tuesday due to storm damage on the course from Wednesday’s storm.

According to an announcement made on the Westover Golf Course’s Facebook, they made the decision to close after “assessing the situation and meeting with our utility services company.” Their website stated that the closure was due to the storm damage from the thunderstorms that came through the area Wednesday.







The course will be closed until Tuesday, April 27. You can read the full statement below: