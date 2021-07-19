Wet weather continues to impact local outdoor businesses

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The gloomy and rainy weather is impacting outdoor businesses in western Massachusetts.

22News visited McCray’s Farm in South Hadley. The owner, Stephen McCray, said business is slightly down, including their ice cream stand. But, they’re most worried about this year’s pumpkin crop because the pumpkin fields are covered in mud. So far, they’ve lost nearly 25-percent of their pumpkins.

McCray told 22News, “So we are weather dependent on everything. So if it keeps raining we keep losing. We need some sunshine. We can save the year, we can save the season if the sun finally pops up.”

McCray added that there will still be plenty of pumpkins for fall festivities later this year.