WGBY Asparagus Festival celebrates community and agriculture

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of all things local and agricultural in Hadley Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered on the Hadley Town Common Saturday for the WGBY Asparagus Festival.

The free community event featured activities for people of all ages and it wasn’t just vegetables. Adults enjoyed a large farmers market featuring about 100 vendors. Locally crafted beer, food, and live music were also available throughout the day.

Children had the chance to play PBS games and participate in educational activities. Sara Cummings, a Greenfield resident, spoke with 22News on what makes the festival so great.

“It’s just a really nice community event. They make the space for a lot of people to come and just enjoy all sorts of food and games for the kids and artists,” Cummings said.

The WGBY Asparagus Festival is a fundraiser for public media.

All donations will go towards educational programming in western New England.

