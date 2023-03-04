NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Snowfall amounts are varying across western Massachusetts as the line between snow, sleet, or rain continues to shift.

In Hampshire county, the snowfall amounts are a little greater than in Hampden county as the line of all snow to sleet and even some rain continues to push northward Saturday morning.

In Northampton, the line may stay snow for the duration of the storm and the flakes are accumulating, creating a pretty scene.

This storm will cut into the snow deficit for all of western Massachusetts, and in Northampton, they are around 30 inches behind average and now still around a 2-foot deficit.