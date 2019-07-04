What does the Fourth of July mean to you?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In western Massachusetts and across the country, people have different ideas about what the flag stands for.

Earlier this week, a dispute over the so-called “Betsy Ross” flag caused an uproar on social media.

Nike canceled the release of a shoe featuring the early design of the American flag after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick complained that the flag was a symbol of racial injustice.

People across the country defended the values that have been associated with our country since it’s inception 234 years ago.

“To me, they are inclusiveness,” Northampton City Councilor Gina-Louise Sciarra told 22News. “They are providing a safe, open, welcoming community, It’s freedom from persecution whether it’s religious or any other way that you identify for yourself.”

Despite political divisions, most Americans see our flag as the symbol of the American values of the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

An interesting result of the Betsy Ross flag controversy: some of those recalled Nike shoes had already been shipped, and are selling for more than ten times their original $120 price tag.