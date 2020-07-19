What dog breeds are most affected by the heat?

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach 100 degrees Sunday, dog owners should consider taking extra precautions to avoid heatstrokes that are potentially fatal to their pets.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, breed, age, and weight can put certain dogs at a higher risk of a heat-related illness. Most at-risk dogs weigh more than 110-pounds and are breeds with flat faces.

22News spoke with Eric Kessler the owner of a dog kennel in Granby Connecticut.

Kessler told us during the summer they have to be extra careful of how much sun and heat dogs are exposed to.

“Keeping them in the shade as much as possible, not leaving them out for more than 10 or 15 minutes effectively letting them take care of their bodily functions outdoors and then just bring them in and let them stay comfortable,” said Kessler.

Dog breeds with the highest risk of heat stroke include the Chow-Chow, Bulldog, and Pug. The study indicates Chow-Chows were 16-times more likely to develop heatstroke compared to Labradors.