AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – If you do not want to cook during the holidays, these restaurants in Amherst will be open.

If you’re looking for a restaurant serving food during the holiday, you’re in luck. Downtown Amherst provided a list of the restaurants that will be open and closed during the holiday season.

Restaurant Hours of Operation:

30 Boltwood – 30 Boltwood Ave- (413) 835-2011- All Days: 8 AM – 2 PM, 4 PM – 12 AM

– 30 Boltwood Ave- (413) 835-2011- All Days: 8 AM – 2 PM, 4 PM – 12 AM Amherst Coffee – 28 Amity St- (413) 256-8987- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 8 AM – 3 PM; New Year’s Day: 9 AM – 5 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

– 28 Amity St- (413) 256-8987- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 8 AM – 3 PM; New Year’s Day: 9 AM – 5 PM; Christmas Day: Closed Antonio’s – 31 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-0808- Christmas Eve: 11 AM – 6 PM; New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 2 AM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 31 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-0808- Christmas Eve: 11 AM – 6 PM; New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 2 AM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Arigato – 11 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-1070- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 11 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-1070- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed The Archives – Basement, South Side, 30 Boltwood Walk- (413) 224-8072- New Year’s Eve: 5 PM – 12:30 AM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– Basement, South Side, 30 Boltwood Walk- (413) 224-8072- New Year’s Eve: 5 PM – 12:30 AM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Bistro 63 – 63 N Pleasant Street- (413) 259-1600- New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 11:30 AM – 9 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day: Closed

– 63 N Pleasant Street- (413) 259-1600- New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 11:30 AM – 9 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day: Closed The Black Sheep – 79 Main St- (413) 253-3442- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Day: 8 AM – 2 PM; New Year’s Eve: 8 AM – 4 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

– 79 Main St- (413) 253-3442- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Day: 8 AM – 2 PM; New Year’s Eve: 8 AM – 4 PM; Christmas Day: Closed Bruegger’s Bagels – 170 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-5713- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 6 AM – 2 PM; New Year’s Day: 7 AM – 2 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

– 170 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-5713- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 6 AM – 2 PM; New Year’s Day: 7 AM – 2 PM; Christmas Day: Closed Bruno’s Pizza – 363 Main St- (413) 256-0222- New Year’s Eve: 4 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 363 Main St- (413) 256-0222- New Year’s Eve: 4 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Bueno Y Sano – 1 Boltwood Walk- (413) 253-4000- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 1 Boltwood Walk- (413) 253-4000- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Coronation Cafe – 103 N Pleasant St- (413) 230-3779- All Days: Closed

– 103 N Pleasant St- (413) 230-3779- All Days: Closed Crazy Noodles – 36 Main St- (413) 253-3287- All Days: Closed

– 36 Main St- (413) 253-3287- All Days: Closed Formosa – 62 Main St- (413) 253-7835- All Days: Open 11 AM – 9:30 PM

– 62 Main St- (413) 253-7835- All Days: Open 11 AM – 9:30 PM Fresh Side – 39 S Pleasant St- (413) 256-0296- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 39 S Pleasant St- (413) 256-0296- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Garcias – 51 E Pleasant St- (413) 230-3017- New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 6 PM; New Year’s Day: 11 AM – 9 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day: Closed

– 51 E Pleasant St- (413) 230-3017- New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 6 PM; New Year’s Day: 11 AM – 9 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day: Closed GoBerry & Cream – 28 Amity St, #1e- (413) 230-3163- All Days: Closed

– 28 Amity St, #1e- (413) 230-3163- All Days: Closed The Humble Peach – 174 N Pleasant St- (413) 230-3556- All Days: Closed

– 174 N Pleasant St- (413) 230-3556- All Days: Closed Insomnia – 30 Main St- (413) 887-3352- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Day: 11 AM – 1 AM; New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 6 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

– 30 Main St- (413) 887-3352- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Day: 11 AM – 1 AM; New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 6 PM; Christmas Day: Closed IYA Sushi- 1 E Pleasant St- (413) 327-8000- Christmas Eve: 11:30 AM – 4 PM; New Year’s Eve: 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM; New Year’s Day: 4 PM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

1 E Pleasant St- (413) 327-8000- Christmas Eve: 11:30 AM – 4 PM; New Year’s Eve: 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM; New Year’s Day: 4 PM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day: Closed Johnny’s Tavern – 30 Boltwood Walk- (413) 253-8000- Christmas Eve: 12 PM – 4 PM; New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 30 Boltwood Walk- (413) 253-8000- Christmas Eve: 12 PM – 4 PM; New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Kwench Juice Cafe – 19 N Pleasant St- (413) 230-3599- All Days: Closed

– 19 N Pleasant St- (413) 230-3599- All Days: Closed La Veranacruzana – 55 S Pleasant St- (413) 253-6900- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 11 AM – 9 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

– 55 S Pleasant St- (413) 253-6900- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 11 AM – 9 PM; Christmas Day: Closed Lili’s – 197 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-5888- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 197 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-5888- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 8:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Limered Teahouse – 50 Main St- (413) 200-8327-New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 8 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 50 Main St- (413) 200-8327-New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 8 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Mexcalito – 17 Kellogg Ave- (413) 230-3064- New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 10 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 17 Kellogg Ave- (413) 230-3064- New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 10 PM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Miss Saigon – 96 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-9988- All Days: Closed

– 96 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-9988- All Days: Closed Moge Tee – 71 N Pleasant St- (413) 835-0628- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 9:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: 11 AM – 9 PM

– 71 N Pleasant St- (413) 835-0628- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 11 AM – 9:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: 11 AM – 9 PM Momo Tibetan – 23 N Pleasant St- (413) 835-0382- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 12 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

– 23 N Pleasant St- (413) 835-0382- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 12 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Day: Closed Oriental Flavor – 25 S Pleasant St- (413) 253-7673- All Days: 11 AM – 9:30 PM

– 25 S Pleasant St- (413) 253-7673- All Days: 11 AM – 9:30 PM Osteria Vespa – 28 Amity St, STE IG- (413) 230-3194- All Days: Closed

– 28 Amity St, STE IG- (413) 230-3194- All Days: Closed Panda East – 103 N Pleasant St- (413) 256-8923- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 9:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: 11:30 AM – 9:45 PM

– 103 N Pleasant St- (413) 256-8923- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 9:30 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: 11:30 AM – 9:45 PM Paradise Of India – 87 Main St- (413) 256-1067- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: 12 PM – 8 PM

– 87 Main St- (413) 256-1067- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: 12 PM – 8 PM Pasta E Basta – 26 Main St- (413) 256-3550- All Days: Closed

– 26 Main St- (413) 256-3550- All Days: Closed Pita Pockets – 103 N Pleasant St- (413) 256-3600- All Days: Closed

– 103 N Pleasant St- (413) 256-3600- All Days: Closed Primo Too Pizzeria – 255 Triangle St- (413) 658-0100- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 10:30 AM – 11 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

– 255 Triangle St- (413) 658-0100- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 10:30 AM – 11 PM; Christmas Day: Closed Protocol- 1 E Pleasant St- N/A- New Year’s Eve: 4 PM – 12 AM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

1 E Pleasant St- N/A- New Year’s Eve: 4 PM – 12 AM; Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Royal Kebab Chicken – 1A Boltwood Walk- (413) 230-3227- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 10 AM – 2 AM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: 10 AM – 12 AM

– 1A Boltwood Walk- (413) 230-3227- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 10 AM – 2 AM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: 10 AM – 12 AM Share Coffee – 178 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-9441- Christmas Eve: 8 AM – 3 PM; New Year’s Eve: 8 AM – 6 PM; New Year’s Day: 9 AM – 7 PM; Christmas Day: Closed

– 178 N Pleasant St- (413) 253-9441- Christmas Eve: 8 AM – 3 PM; New Year’s Eve: 8 AM – 6 PM; New Year’s Day: 9 AM – 7 PM; Christmas Day: Closed Subway – 4 Main St, Store 1A- (413) 256-1919- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 10 AM – 9 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 4 Main St, Store 1A- (413) 256-1919- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 10 AM – 9 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Taste Thai Cuisine – 25 N Pleasant St- (413) 256-5421- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 25 N Pleasant St- (413) 256-5421- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 9 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed Taqueria Del Pueblo- 31 Boltwood Walk- (413) 230-3058- Christmas Eve: Closed; Christmas Day/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: TBA

31 Boltwood Walk- (413) 230-3058- Christmas Eve: Closed; Christmas Day/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: TBA Vivi Bubble Tea – 48 N Pleasant St, b2- (413) 230-3809- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 10 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed

– 48 N Pleasant St, b2- (413) 230-3809- Christmas Eve/New Year’s Eve: 12 PM – 10 PM; Christmas Day/New Year’s Day: Closed White Lion Brewing – 24 N Pleasant St- (413) 455-0820- All Days: Closed

– 24 N Pleasant St- (413) 455-0820- All Days: Closed The Works Cafe– 48 N Pleasant St- (413) 835-0561- Christmas Eve: 7 AM – 5 PM; New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day: 7 AM – 8 PM; Christmas Day: Closed