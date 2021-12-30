What to expect at this year’s First Night in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – First Night Northampton is taking place Friday and while there will be no indoor public events, all outdoor celebrations are expected to happen.

With the outdoor celebrations on as scheduled, Steven Sanderson, the organizer for First Night, said that they’re planning to have them rain or shine. Virtual performances will start at noon from acrobats to puppets, and live streams will be available here.

In-person events start at 6:15 p.m. with the fireworks display in downtown. Sanderson said in terms of COVID-19 precautions, they’re recommending people are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.

“We really prefer you to social distance as much as you can. Although we believe it’s safer outdoors, still be safe and be considerate of other people’s safety,” said Sanderson.

The celebrations will end at Hotel Northampton. People will be able to gather and ring in the new year with the globe on top of Hotel Northampton ascending.