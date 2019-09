NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton City Hall installed a new piece of tech on Wednesday meant to make the campus more accessible.

Mayor David Narkewicz announced Wednesday Northampton installed an electric wheelchair charger.

The Handi-charge unit is made by Mobility Matters. They report your chair or scooter will charge up in 20 minutes.

The new unit was placed on the front of City Hall. Officials say it is meant to make the municipal campus and downtown more accessible.