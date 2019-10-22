When a tree falls, who is responsible?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week’s storms caused quite a bit of damage across western Massachusetts, leaving many trees down.

Many people have some misconceptions about who is responsible for that damage if your neighbor’s tree falls on your property.

When a tree falls in the woods and no one’s around to hear it, it usually doesn’t matter. However, when your neighbor’s tree falls on your property, you are responsible for the deductible and cleanup, not your neighbor.

King and Cushman Insurance in Northampton told 22News, they received 11 storm-related claims after Wednesday’s storm hit western Massachusetts. Half of those claims were because a tree fell in someone else’s yard.

“Most people can’t believe that if the tree is in the neighbor’s yard but lands in their’s, they are responsible for it,” Jill Lesko, Vice President of King and Cushman Insurance said.

Lesko recommends, “We always tell them to go over there and talk to them, do the neighborly thing and maybe they will split the deductible with you. However, as far as insurance goes, wherever that tree lands it’s your responsibility.”

It’s also encouraged that you take pictures of the tree or damage that had happened and call your insurance company right away.