When will 5G be available in western Massachusetts?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The future of wireless internet is changing. 5G will soon be available to everyone.

5G will affect how you use smartphones and many other devices, making it easier and faster than ever before.

5G is the next generation of mobile broadband that will eventually replace your 4G LTE connection. It’s the fifth generation of wireless technology.

Carriers are running out of LTE capacity in many major metropolitan areas. In some cities, users are already experiencing slowdowns during busy times of the day.

5G is expected to be as much as 100 times faster than 4G. That means quicker downloads and better network reliability.

“Basically it means everyone gets a new radio and new towers so the mobile broadband can be faster and better and you won’t get as many service issues in big cities,” Tony Russell-Smith from Yes Computers explained.

Russell-Smith also told 22News that once 5G is available, you will need to get a new phone, so the new towers can support it.

Mobile 5G has already started making appearances in cities around the U.S. this year, like Providence and Chicago.

5G will be able to support up to a million devices per square kilometer, while 4G supports only up to 100,000 devices.

More comprehensive roll-outs are expected in 2020. Verizon was the first service to offer 5G earlier this year.