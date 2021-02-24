When will Massachusetts sports fans be allowed back into arenas?

Boston Red Sox players spread out in an expanded dugout during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been nearly a year since professional sports teams have had fans at their home games in Massachusetts.

New York recently gave their teams the ok to have fans in the stand with a very limited capacity and many restrictions. When asked if we could see the same in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker gave just a two-word response.

That was Gov. Baker’s response when asked if and when we could start seeing fans in the stands at professional sports games.

As of Tuesday, New York is allowing teams to fill their arenas with a maximum of 10 percent capacity provided that the fans show proof of negative COVID-19 tests. They will also get a rapid test and temperature check at the door.

22News spoke with local sports fans today who said if New York proves they have fans safely attend games, Massachusetts should be next.

“If they could pull it off especially with the larger populations, they have I don’t see why Boston couldn’t do it,” said Kate Horgan, a UMass student.

Danny Stone of Northampton added, “I think we should as long as we could do it safely and effectively, I think we should allow a certain percentage of fans in the stands.”

“With 10 percent capacity, it’ll be easier to keep social distancing in mind and space people out,” said Shane Driscoll, another UMass student.

If Massachusetts were to follow New York’s lead with 10 percent capacity, a little more than 1,700 fans would be able to watch the Bruins and Celtics at the TD Garden.

However, some remain hesitant.

“I don’t think I would because I think if too many people go the cases will spike,” said Caroline Riordon. “I don’t think many people should be going into big crowds till cases have gone down.”

The Boston Red Sox, who will be hosting some fans at spring training games in Florida, are scheduled to have their home opener on April 1 at Fenway Park.