SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After intense flooding from the Connecticut River caused damage to Brunelle’s Marina, clean-up efforts are now underway.

The Marina is in the process of recovering from the loss of the docks and main walkouts.

In a statement to 22News, James Brunelle, Captain of the Lady Bea, said in part, “We dug through a lot of debris, it’s slow because the current is still up, and we’re just taking time, trying to be as safe as possible and hopefully we can start constructing everything back up on Monday.”

He hopes to salvage as much as they can, and have lumbar gear prepared, while also getting docks and debris out to allow for rebuilding. Adding the amount of lumbar they have now… will be a good start to repair 50 percent of the docks. They anticipate the construction process will go on for a couple of weeks.