While students stay home, adults still have work on snow days

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While kids may have the day off from school, it’s business as usual for many on this snowy Monday.

As you get older, you realize snow days become a thing of the past, and it’s back to work, no matter how much snow is on the ground. Kids in Northampton had the day off from school Monday, but many downtown businesses remained open.

While the flakes continued to fall, storefronts needed to be cleared. Although the doors to Coldwell Banker were closed, it was still business as usual.

Bryan Megliola, a Coldwell banker told 22News, “We set up our company, we have four offices in the valley. We have all of our managers at each of our offices are set up to work remotely so they can work from home. Our agents are out and about showing houses. Our doors might be closed but we are in full operation.”

Some, though, were fortunate enough to have the day off, like North Carolina native Ari Alexender who studies at Smith College. Classes were cancelled due to the storm.

“Yesterday, I had a very scary experience driving in the snow for the first time,” said Alexander. “And I made it. Today I’m going to do homework.”

Being from North Carolina, she doesn’t usually get to experience a New England snowstorm that is until Monday.

Alexander added, “It’s so wonderful. It’s a little gross on the roads but if you ignore that it’s pretty.”