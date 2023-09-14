AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Amherst has a new attraction!

The White Lion Brewing Company opened its second location in the Pioneer Valley Thursday evening on North Pleasant Street.

A ribbon cutting was held this evening as local leaders celebrated the grand opening. The taproom is in the former first floor of High Horse Brewery and Bistro, which shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and never re-opened.

Prior to the High Horse, Amherst Brewing Company occupied the space. White Lion’s first location is in downtown Springfield.