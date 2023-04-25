AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Last year former UMass basketball star Marcus Camby joined forces with Springfield’s White Lion Brewery to launch the wildly successful Marcus Camby New England IPA.

Now, the team is gearing up to open a second location in Amherst. As an alum of UMass, head brewer Mike Yates says he could not be happier to bring brewing back to downtown Amherst. The plan is to eventually operate as a nano-brew house and offer one-off experimental ales, a test kitchen, a taproom, and outdoor space.

Camby says the partnership is about engaging with the Amherst community to create opportunities for the next generation of leaders. The new brewery will be located at 23 North Pleasant Street.