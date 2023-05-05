SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Fire District One was sent to Pioneer Valley Health and Rehabilitation for a possible Hazardous Material incident on Thursday.

According to South Hadley Chief Robert Authier, at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, the staff at Pioneer Valley Health and Rehabilitation found a white powdery substance in a plastic baggy that was outside of their building.

When units arrived, they found out that the product had been brought inside the building. Tier 1 Hazmat responses were then initiated and the State Hazardous Material Team arrived at the building.

The substance was determined to be a non-hazardous material and was taken by the South Hadley Police Department. No injuries were reported.