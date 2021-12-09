White squirrel spotted in Southampton

  • Photo sent to 22News from Theresa Morse
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer caught a squirrel on camera that looked a little peculiar to her.

“Has anyone ever seen a squirrel like this in Southampton?” wrote Theresa Morse in an email to 22News.

“What a cutie!!!!!”

The squirrel pictured is not an albino squirrel. Albino squirrels have red eyes, while white squirrels have brown eyes and also tend to have a gray patch on their heads and what is referred to as a “dorsal stripe” down their backs. According to Florida State University, the white squirrel is actually a genetic anomaly due to a mutated gene from the common Eastern Gray Squirrel. It is called leucism, a unique squirrel throughout North America.

The white squirrels do have a disadvantage of their fur not blending well in their habitat, exposing them to predators.

